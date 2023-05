¡Ley más dura del mundo! Uganda aprueba la pena de muerte a quien se identifique como LGBTQ

UGANDA-GAY-DEMONSTRATION-RIGHTS A Ugandan wearing a mask with a rainbow sticker takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Entebbe on August 8, 2015. Ugandan activists gathered for a gay pride rally, celebrating one year since the overturning of a strict anti-homosexuality law but fearing more tough legislation may be on its way. Homosexuality remains illegal in Uganda, punishable by a jail sentence. AFP PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI (Photo credit should read ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP via Getty Images) (ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP via Getty Images)