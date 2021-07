Ecuador, entre los países que más personas ha vacunado en los últimos 7 días

Our data is updated: https://t.co/03pQ8rRViP



Share of people with at least 1 dose:

🇨🇦 Canada 67%

🇮🇱 Israel 64%

🇬🇧 UK 64%

🇨🇱 Chile 63%

🇺🇾 Uruguay 62%

🇧🇭 Bahrain 62%

🇲🇳 Mongolia 59%

🇶🇦 Qatar 57%

🇭🇺 Hungary 56%

🇫🇮 Finland 56%

🇧🇪 Belgium 55%

🇺🇸 US 53%

🇩🇰 Denmark 53%

🌏 World 22% pic.twitter.com/aqjDvIQU2h