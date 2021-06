¡Increíble! Enormes metros de telaraña cubrieron zona de Australia

Couldn’t resist sharing this gossamer web billowing in the breeze. This has obviously gone viral. So please consider donating to the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund. https://www.facebook.com/gippslandemergencyrelieffund We can see mother nature can be beautiful but she can also be destructive. As we only know to well as the floods and the hurricane like winds ripped though Gippsland last week. Inundating homes, disrupting farms and businesses and some 25,000 homes without power at the height of the storm and thousands are still without power across the state.