Conejita Playboy sufre por le tamaño de sus senos
La conejita reveló que cuando se toma alguna fotografía 'sexy' para compartir e Instagram, sonríe pese al dolor.
Lindsey Pelas, conejita de Playboy, tiene problemas de salud por el tamaño de su busto.
Pelas afirmó que el peso de sus grandes senos naturales le están causando gran dolor en su espalda.
La conejita reveló que cuando se toma alguna fotografía ‘sexy’ para compartir en Instagram, sonríe pese al dolor.
De acuerdo a Infobae, la pechos de la modelo de 26 años pesan 11 kilos.
Hasta el momento, Lindsey cuenta con aproximadamente 7 millones de seguidores en Instagram. Ella ha compartido con sus fans las dolencias de la que es víctima.
Sus seguidores le han enviado mensajes de apoyo e incluso aseguran que ella se vería hermosa después de una reducción mamaria.
Pelas no tiene pensado pasar por el quirófano y opta por masajes regulares y clases de yoga para ayudar a aliviar sus dolencias: “Masajes y una cama nueva y agradable están ayudando a mantenerme libre de dolor”, escribe en redes sociales.
Abs are made in the kitchen 🤓 Getting up to go workout is such a drag sometimes. You have to change clothes, drive there, sometimes socialize with people… (ick) haha. But really, it’s not always easy to get up and go. I find if you start your day and week with good choices, they’re more likely to stick with you throughout the week. Starting the day w @1stphorm protein shake is how I get my momentum going. One healthy choice leads to another leads to another…. you get the picture 🍊🥒🥕🍎🥑 Make your Monday count! I’m starting mine with this shake and a spin class tonight. What are you doing to make your Monday count? 👊🏼
Doing my best sweet and innocent face when I’m in pain. Haha. It’s crazy how being busty can make people see your personality so differently. Speaking of busty, also crazy how bad my back hurts right now. Working out with roughly 11 pounds on my chest (yea I got bored one day) is really trying on my back. I have trouble keeping my body squared when stretching and I find I pull from my back (like many) when I need help pushing a weight. Stretching, massages and a nice new bed are helping to keep me pain-free. Implementing my @1stphorm supplements are also crucial to keeping my body strong and on top. I take my M-Factor capsules every day-they’re filled with vitamins & nutrients, a super-food antioxidant complex, an energy complex and special goddess health complex suited for women. (I posted a list of ingredients in my story) Feeling good starts from the inside. Check out the M-Factor Hero for men, too 🙃 #1stphorm
Con información de Infobae
