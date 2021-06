Perro se convierte en héroe al salvar a una mujer que iba a suicidarse en Reino Unido

Thank you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Digby our very own therapy dog, is very grateful for all the offers of treats and gifts, but he would rather you donate to people who are in difficult situations. Like the samaritans https://t.co/X6DFkes2vV or The Fire Fighters Charity @firefighters999 🚒 pic.twitter.com/fAL1FGrSh5