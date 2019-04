Rodrigo Pacheco: Cocinar es la parte más fácil, lo difícil es encontrar un propósito

View this post on Instagram

Inspiration manifests in diverse ways;what I see in nature I want to express. Those highly evolved leaves maybe known as spines, did not stop me to look all the way into the heart. I like foraging Cacti from the tropical dry forest around @bocavaldivia because I feel that I don’t need to kill the plant, only use what I need and it will re-grow. Creativity is the next step. Ethnobotany is such a solution for humans and also a great way to connect people with nature and the origin of the food, it reflect freshness and educates about alternative sources for us to become less “consumers” and more resourceful, game changers. Love the wisdom of nature 💚🌵🌎🇪🇨 #love#creativity#nature#awareness#ethnobotany#bocavaldivia#manabi#ecuador#360degreesofhonor @bocavaldivia @fundacionamor7.8