El novio de Becky G sufrió un accidente y así reaccionó ella

Guys. I usually don’t like to put my Bebe on the spot but today isn’t any other day. Today, Seb returned to the pitch after being away on injury since the season had officially started. Sadly, today he broke his nose with an elbow to the face. It’s what the job entails right? At least that’s what outsiders say so easily, the ones who don’t see or live every moment and sacrifice these men go through behind the scenes on a daily. Physical and mental challenges come with the game of futbol, but especially the mental game. That is the hardest of them all to overcome. It’s never easy. Since the March 24th injury in San Jose some time ago now, the time I’ve been apart of & witnessed for him to recover hasn’t been easy. Even to simply get back on the pitch. Through out that time, it’s been one thing after another. I ask that you guys, the real fans and supporters, send positively charged thoughts & prayers to my best friend. He works so hard & I know without a doubt that he will recover with his head held high just like many of the other hard working athletes in this industry that have had to after overcoming the tests and trails of this not easy career. Sebastian, we got your back my love. ❤️