Impresionante: El video inédito de Becky G cantando a sus 10 años

#LBD is such a vibe for me. Extremely excited because it’s only a taste of what’s to come from more of my future english music.. I just wanna make dope shit and be known for my true self in my english music just like I get to be in my spanish urban music. These songs and the songs we intend to keep creating are just vibes that I actually identify with. Urban music is such a big part of me and my inspiration as an artist. For many of those who don’t remember, I started off as a rapper at just 11 years old. Although many discovered me with my “pop” English music It personally never really clicked for me the way these new records do. I learned a lot of valuable lessons as a kid in the “teen pop” phase but now I get the chance to start all over as a new young woman and do it the way my heart wants to. I had a great team of creatives around my project to mirror my truth. Even they could see the genuine happiness in me because I wasn’t faking anything. Thank you to them and to everyone who is vibing with me in this humbling new chapter of my English music. Im extremely grateful.