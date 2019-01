Personaje de Dragon Ball inspiró a Adonis Creed

View this post on Instagram

As the last bit of my personal BTS I bring you @bignasty (we gotta talk about this Instagram handle too my dawg 😂) such a work ethic. For a first time actor all you want to do is listen, take in everything and be yourself on camera. Flo did all of those things very well came in each and everyday eager to learn and get after scenes. So much emotion went into him playing Viktor Drago and couldn’t be prouder of this guy. Full speed ahead my man