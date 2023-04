El Manchester United se desprendería de 11 jugadores y buscaría a Moisés Caicedo como refuerzo, ¿a quién reemplazaría el ecuatoriano?

Moisés Caicedo cuando le marcó al Manchester United BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Yves Bissouma after opening the scoring during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)