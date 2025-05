Papa León XIV mantendrá presencia en redes ‘X’ e ‘Instagram’: Estas son sus cuentas oficiales

Pope Leo XIV Performs Regina Caeli Prayer In St. Peter's Square

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 11: Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer from the main central loggia of St Peter's basilica on on May 11, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Leo XIV (formerly Robert Francis Prevost) was elected to the papacy on May 8 following the death of Pope Francis on April 21. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)