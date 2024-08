El Sueño Mexicano

Panoramic View Of The Borderlands: Southwestern U.S. And Mexico

TIJUANA, MEXICO - MARCH 06: In an aerial view, an enormous Mexican flag flies near the far western end of the U.S.-Mexico border on March 06, 2024 in Tijuana, Mexico. The border between the two nations stretches nearly 2,000 miles, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean and is marked by fences, deserts, mountains and a river that runs through most of it. The politics and controversies surrounding border and immigration issues have become dominant themes in the U.S. presidential election campaign. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(John Moore/Getty Images)