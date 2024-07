Kamala Harris pide respetar la “voluntad del pueblo venezolano” tras las elecciones

VP Harris Campaigns In Florida As State's Restrictive Abortion Law Takes Effect

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Florida’s new 6-week abortion ban during an even the Prime Osborn Convention Center on May 01, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. During the speech, Vice President Harris spoke about Florida’s new abortion ban and how it threatens doctors and nurses with criminal prosecution, and how it bans abortion at a point before many women even know they are pregnant. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)