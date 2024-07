Las elecciones en EEUU avanzan hacia su recta final

President Biden Holds Post-Debate Rally In North Carolina

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 28: A person holds a Biden-Harris sign at President Biden's post-debate campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Last night President Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

(Allison Joyce/Getty Images)