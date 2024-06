Conflicto palestino-israelí, lejos de una solución termporal o permanente

Humanitarian Efforts At The Kerem Shalom Crossing

SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - JUNE 17: An Israeli tank moves along the border with the Gaza Strip as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on June 17, 2024 in Southern Israel, Israel. Israeli Army have agreed to a daily tactical pause in South Gaza to allow the passage of Humanitarian aid across the border. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

