Alerta máxima por estado de salud del rey Carlos: afirman que “se encuentra realmente muy mal”

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills" event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. The event is the finale of "CoExistence", a campaign by wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)