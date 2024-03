Kate Middleton: por qué la gente joven también puede padecer cáncer y estas son las razones

Kate Middleton FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports, May 16, 2023, in Bath, England. The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed “photogate” — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and Britain’s royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File) (Kin Cheung/AP)