Revelan los primeros detalles de la investigación sobre el choque de dos aviones en Tokio

Choque de dos aviones en Tokio Tokyo (Japan), 02/01/2024.- Tokyo Metropolitan Police investigators inspect the area around the Japan Coast Guard aircraft that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 03 January 2024. The passenger plane carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew crashed with a Japan Coast Guard plane for transporting relief supplies for the earthquake hit areas. All passengers and crew on board the passenger plane evacuated safely. Tokyo Metropolitan Police confirmed five of six crew on board the Japan Coast Guard plane were dead. Japan Airlines announced on 03 January 2023 that the JAL aircraft recognized the controller's permission to land, read it back, and performed the landing operation. It appears that the Japan Coast Guard plane was already on the runway when it attempted to land, and the Japan Transport Safety Board and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the interaction between the controller and the two planes in detail to determine the cause of the accident. (Terremoto/sismo, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY (JIJI PRESS/EFE)