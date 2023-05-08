Emapag anuncia suspensión del servico de agua potable en Guayaquil

EMAPAG-EP INFORMA SUSPENSIONES
Pedimos disculpas a la ciudadanía por la suspensión temporal del servicio de agua potable.
POR MANTENIMIENTO DE TUBERÍAS / 2 de mayo
Sectores afectados: Vilcabamba, Los Manguitos, En pie de lucha, Los Tamarindos, 21 de Noviembre, Barrio 2 de Noviembre, Pascuales, San Francisco, Paquisha, Vilcabamba y Juan Bautista.
POR INSTALACIÓN DE EQUIPOS DE MEDICIÓN / 3 de mayo
Sectores afectados: Nueva Patria, Nuevo Rumbo, Siempre en la Lucha, Nuevo Ecuador II y III, Las Mercedes, 7 de Octubre, Américo Vespucio II
POR INTERCONEXIÓN DE RED DE AGUA POTABLE
Sectores afectados: Urb. Los Geranios, Las Orquídeas 2 y 3
POR INSTALACIÓN DE VÁLVULAS
Sector afectado: Autopista Narcisa de Jesús, junto a Mucho Lote 2
POR MANTENIMIENTO DE LA RED
Sector afectado: Guayacanes