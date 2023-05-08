Noticias

Emapag anuncia suspensión del servico de agua potable en Guayaquil

Hay corte de agua varios días en Guayaquil.

Corte de agua en noroeste de Guayaquil.

Corte de agua en noroeste de Guayaquil.

Por Eva Acosta

EMAPAG-EP INFORMA SUSPENSIONES

Pedimos disculpas a la ciudadanía por la suspensión temporal del servicio de agua potable.

POR MANTENIMIENTO DE TUBERÍAS / 2 de mayo

Sectores afectados: Vilcabamba, Los Manguitos, En pie de lucha, Los Tamarindos, 21 de Noviembre, Barrio 2 de Noviembre, Pascuales, San Francisco, Paquisha, Vilcabamba y Juan Bautista.

POR INSTALACIÓN DE EQUIPOS DE MEDICIÓN / 3 de mayo

Sectores afectados: Nueva Patria, Nuevo Rumbo, Siempre en la Lucha, Nuevo Ecuador II y III, Las Mercedes, 7 de Octubre, Américo Vespucio II

POR INTERCONEXIÓN DE RED DE AGUA POTABLE

Sectores afectados: Urb. Los Geranios, Las Orquídeas 2 y 3

POR INSTALACIÓN DE VÁLVULAS

Sector afectado: Autopista Narcisa de Jesús, junto a Mucho Lote 2

POR MANTENIMIENTO DE LA RED

Sector afectado: Guayacanes

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos