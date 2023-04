Impresionantes imágenes de la erupción del volcán Shivéluch que cubrió de ceniza localidades de Rusia

Erupción del volcán Shiveluch Moscow (Russian Federation), 11/04/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district (UKMR), Oleg Bondarenko shows streets covered with volcanic ash after the Shiveluch volcano erupted, in Klyuchi, Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, 11 April 2023. Shiveluch volcano erupted on the night of 11 April spewing clouds of ash to a height of more than 20 kilometers. Power supply cut off in some settlements of the region, Bondarenko say, and has been restored meanwhile. (Rusia) EFE/EPA/Oleg Bondarenko/UKMR / HANDOUT --BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE-- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (Oleg Bondarenko/UKMR / HANDOUT/EFE)