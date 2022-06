Rusia atacó con misiles un centro comercial en Ucrania mientras habían civiles

Ataque en centro comercial de Rusia Kremenchuk (Ukraine), 27/06/2022.- A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters and rescue services extinguishing a fire at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said that, confimation pending, at least two 2 people died and 20 were injured in the fire following missile strikes. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by rockets, the SES stated further. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAI/EFE)