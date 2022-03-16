Mundo

Terremoto sacude Japón y provoca alerta de tsunami en el país

El gobierno del país tuvo que activar la alerta de tsunami tras el potente movimiento telúrico

Japón. El sismo fue de magnitud 7.3 y provocó advertencia de tsunami. (Especial)

Por AP

Un sismo de magnitud 7.3 estremeció este miércoles la zona costera de Fukushima en el norte de Japón, y provocó que se levantara una alerta de tsunami

La Agencia Meteorológica de Japón informó que el movimiento tuvo su centro a 60 kilómetros (36 millas) bajo el mar.

El movimiento telúrico se registró en la misma región que fue devastada por un sismo de magnitud 9 que provocó un tsunami y un desastre nuclear.

Hasta el momento, no se han reportado heridos ni daños, aunque han comenzado a circular diferentes videos que dan cuenta de la intensidad del movimiento telúrico.

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos