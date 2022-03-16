Terremoto sacude Japón y provoca alerta de tsunami en el país

Un sismo de magnitud 7.3 estremeció este miércoles la zona costera de Fukushima en el norte de Japón, y provocó que se levantara una alerta de tsunami
La Agencia Meteorológica de Japón informó que el movimiento tuvo su centro a 60 kilómetros (36 millas) bajo el mar.
El movimiento telúrico se registró en la misma región que fue devastada por un sismo de magnitud 9 que provocó un tsunami y un desastre nuclear.
Hasta el momento, no se han reportado heridos ni daños, aunque han comenzado a circular diferentes videos que dan cuenta de la intensidad del movimiento telúrico.
#Japon#Fukushima earthquake is M7.3— Jhon Torres Jimenez (@jhontxu) March 16, 2022
pic.twitter.com/yDEtp55rcE
WATCH: Woman captures the moment 2 strong earthquakes hit off central #Japan pic.twitter.com/qr2mPBvDrp— GBN (@GBNfeed) March 16, 2022
Strong M7.3 earthquake rocking Fukushima, this is my desk in Tokyo now - you can hear the whole apartment building shaking. Scary. pic.twitter.com/UiiM7yzmkN— John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN) (@ONLYinJAPANtv) March 16, 2022
#breaking #Earthquake #japan “To the press, feel free to use it if you can use it as the same TVman!— Charles Stewart (@StewartTVNews) March 16, 2022
Inside the Yurikamome car when an earthquake occurred”
#地震 pic.twitter.com/VqKp06CmqK
BREAKING: Powerful earthquake hits northern Japan, tsunami advisory issued.— World Updates Live (@itswpceo) March 16, 2022
Here is the footage of the cat reaction to the earthquake.#地震 pic.twitter.com/B7l1bLlXYj