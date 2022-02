La huida de Kiev de dos hermanas ecuatorianas: 12 largas horas hacia Polonia

Anti-war rally in Athens Athens (Greece), 25/02/2022.- Members of the Communist party (KKE) march to the US Embassy in Athens, Greece, 25 February 2022, during a demonstration against the War in Ukraine.Thousands of people took part in separate demonstrations outside the Russian Embassy and then marched to USA embassy in Athens in protest to Moscow'Äôs invasion in Ukraine. (Protestas, Grecia, Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos, Atenas, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS (YANNIS KOLESIDIS/EFE)