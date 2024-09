Los colores de la semana que debes usar para mejorar tu suerte

Taylor Swift y el naranja

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 21: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

(Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)