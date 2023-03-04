Si quieres aprender a cocinar de manera sencilla debes seguir a estos tiktokers

Muchas personas al escuchar la palabra TikTok suelen imaginarse automáticamente videos de personas bailando y pasando el tiempo bajo puro entretenimiento. Sin embargo, dentro de la plataforma también se pueden encontrar contenido educativo que te den mayor productividad.
Ese es el caso de la cocina, donde la plataforma puede convertirse en el gran aliado, al tener muchas recetas disponibles creadas por los mismos usuarios que buscan ser virales.
Debido a esto, debes buscar creadores de contenido de cocina, ya sea a través de hashtags relacionados con la cocina o con palabras clave como “cocina” o “recetas”.
A continuación te vamos a facilitar un poco las cosas y te vamos a presentar una lista de 8 creadores de especializados en contenidos de cocina.
[Te recomendamos leer: Este gatito tenía sed, así que él mismo presionó la palanca del dispensador para servirse]
TikTokers cocineros
@tabithabrown
Tabitha Brown es una popular creadora de contenido vegana en TikTok que comparte recetas y consejos de cocina saludables y deliciosos.
@iamtabithabrown
Family look at what the Lord has done🙌🏾🙌🏾. Y’all know that food changed my entire life!! When I went vegan 5 years ago I had no idea what I was doing, but every day I tried to make it easy and fun! I know how tough it can be to figure out what to eat when you first try a plant based lifestyle, so I wanted to help make the transition easier for you!! I am so excited to announce my limited time vegan Food and kitchen collection @target 🥰. Honey we got burgers, pasta, potato salad, popcorn, and even pickled okra to just name a few!! I can’t wait for you all to experience it all!! Head on over to the link in my bio and check out all the things!!! Make your list and see you this Sunday, Jan 8th @target❤️. Omg Tab got food at Target!!!! 🙌🏾OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾 #TargetTabCollab #tabithabrown #vegan #plantbased #food #kitchen♬ original sound - Tabitha Brown
@cookingwithshereen
Shereen Pavlides es una chef y creadora de contenido en TikTok que comparte recetas y consejos de cocina, así como técnicas de cocción y preparación.
@cookingwithshereen
Foolproof! Jim Lahey’s no knead artisan style bread. Gets better each time. #artisianbread #nokneadbread #bread #cookingwithshereen♬ original sound - Shereen Pavlides
@feelgoodfoodie
Yumna Jawad es una creadora de contenido de alimentos en TikTok que se centra en comidas saludables, rápidas y fáciles de hacer en casa.
@feelgoodfoodie
Have you tried scrambled oats? All you need is banana, oats, egg, cinnamon, salt and yogurt. #sponsored I use @stonyfield Organic Greek Yogurt which adds moisture to the batter so I don’t have to use butter or oil. Stonyfield only uses high quality ingredients with no harmful pesticides. They are a brand I love and trust! This is such a fun idea for breakfast that’s loaded with protein and nutrition! #stonyfieldorganic #scrambledoats #organic♬ original sound - Feel Good Foodie
@thebakefeed
The Bake Feed es una cuenta de TikTok que comparte recetas de repostería y postres de todo el mundo, con un enfoque en técnicas y consejos de cocción de alta calidad.
@thebakefeed
🌟Our newest Baking School In-Depth lesson - Kringle!🌟 Welcome some holiday cheer with our very merry December Baking School In-Depth module: Kringle! Akin to an oversize Danish just begging to be sliced and shared, this is one bake that’s sure to bring everyone together. Complete with a lofty, laminated layer of pastry given new height, thanks to @redstaryeast’s Active Dry Yeast! With a rich Almond Cream and brightly flavored cranberry jam, our take on this northern treat will have everyone celebrating. From laminating and shaping your dough to fixing up a beautiful Almond Cream, Quick Cranberry Jam, and stir-together Almond Glaze, this month’s module delivers charm in a straightforward, step-by-step package. Plus, this recipe makes two Kringles, so there’s sure to be plenty to go around at your next holiday get-together. And be sure to join us for Baking School with @williamssonoma on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT! Brian Hart Hoffman will be making this festive bake just before the holidays, giving you plenty of time to practice and perfect your Kringle before serving it at all your upcoming seasonal celebrations and gatherings. Find the whole module on our website under the Baking School In-Depth tab! https://www.bakefromscratch.com/baking-school-depth-kringle/♬ original sound - thebakefeed
@eatingwithminnie
Minnie es una chef de Nueva York que comparte recetas fáciles de comida china y coreana en TikTok.
@eatingwithwinnie
Nothing beats the combo of peanut butter and banana. Thought I would make a winnie the pooh peanut butter and banana bagel. #toastedbagel #bagelart #cutebagels #winniethepoohcafe #winniethepoohfood #winniethepooh #peanutbutterbanana #cutebreakfastideas #cutefoods #foodart #torontofoodblog #peanutbutterbagel♬ You're On Your Own, Kid - Taylor Swift
@thefoodnanny
Una madre de Utah que comparte recetas caseras y deliciosas, así como consejos útiles para cocinar.
@thefoodnanny
"Which baker are you?”This is basically our personalities in a baking reel🤣🤣🤣🤣#Splice♬ original sound - TheFoodnanny
@moric.mx
Gustavo Buendiente es un chef que te enseñará a preparar deliciosos platos de forma práctica y sencilla.
@moric.mx
Cinco cosas que no debes hacer con la pasta ☝🏻🍝 #chefsoftiktok #datosinteresantes #comida #datoscomida #pasta #curiosidades #restaurante♬ Chill Day - LAKEY INSPIRED