Si quieres aprender a cocinar de manera sencilla debes seguir a estos tiktokers

🌟Our newest Baking School In-Depth lesson - Kringle!🌟 Welcome some holiday cheer with our very merry December Baking School In-Depth module: Kringle! Akin to an oversize Danish just begging to be sliced and shared, this is one bake that’s sure to bring everyone together. Complete with a lofty, laminated layer of pastry given new height, thanks to @redstaryeast’s Active Dry Yeast! With a rich Almond Cream and brightly flavored cranberry jam, our take on this northern treat will have everyone celebrating. From laminating and shaping your dough to fixing up a beautiful Almond Cream, Quick Cranberry Jam, and stir-together Almond Glaze, this month’s module delivers charm in a straightforward, step-by-step package. Plus, this recipe makes two Kringles, so there’s sure to be plenty to go around at your next holiday get-together. And be sure to join us for Baking School with @williamssonoma on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT! Brian Hart Hoffman will be making this festive bake just before the holidays, giving you plenty of time to practice and perfect your Kringle before serving it at all your upcoming seasonal celebrations and gatherings. Find the whole module on our website under the Baking School In-Depth tab! https://www.bakefromscratch.com/baking-school-depth-kringle/