Madre comparte una visita “decepcionante” al parque Universal por no tener atracciones para todos los tamaños

when your vacation is ruined because rollercoaatwrs are not size inclusive and you’re a plus-sized woman. Universal Studios, you can do better. The test seats being out in the open is humiliating, and there has to be a way to get my fat 🍑 onto a ride. #hhn #greenscreen #themeparkrides #halloweenhorrornightsorlando #halloweenhorrornights2022 #islandsofadventure #fatphobia #inclusivedesign #universalorlando @Universal Studios Orlando FL🌎