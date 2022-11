Conoce a “Secret”, la perrita que sabía pintar como toda una artista

I want to thank you all, again, for being there for me through everything. After Secret passed, I had people coming up to me in grocery stores to tell me they recognized me and to tell me what an impact Secret’s videos had on them. To this day, people are still making donations on her go fund me that will go into a foundation for canine cancer research. I have received heartfelt packages and letters from so many, and though I couldn’t bring myself to respond properly at the time I want you to know I treasure each and every one. Thank you for hoping, for fighting, and for grieving with me. For the first time in many months, I feel like I can breath again. I’m now back taking classes after working at the vet all summer. I know my purpose again, and I know I’m on the right path.