Turista colocó una cámara escondida en su habitación y no vas a creer lo que hacía el equipo de limpieza a solas

Our vacation got weird. I won't be naming the hotel because they handled this situation very well. Just be careful out there and use technology to your advantage. I'm honestly surprised he didn't see the green light on my webcam. Next time, I will be blacking it out. Again the app is called iSentry. There are others in the app store but this one was able to send me email notifications when it detected motion. 10/10 would recommend.