Luna llena y cometas: estos son los eventos astronómicos de febrero 2022

Today, #NASARemembers those who gave their lives in the pursuit of space exploration. Grissom, Chaffee, & White craters are named for the Apollo 1 crew, who perished in a fire 55 years ago #OTD. The craters are in the Apollo basin, on the Moon's far side. https://t.co/gFNqtMnyE5 pic.twitter.com/UyGf0DUTiC