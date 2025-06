La boda de Jeff Bezos y Lauren Sánchez: tres días de lujo y estrellas en Venecia

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive in Venice for three-day wedding party

Venice (Italy), 25/06/2025.- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (C-R) and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez (C-L) leave the Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy, 25 June 2025, one day before their wedding celebrations are to begin. The US tech billionaire and TV presenter have reportedly invited about 200 guests to their nuptials in the Italian city. (Italia, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

(ANDREA MEROLA/EFE)