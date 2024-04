¿Amigovios? Hijo de Will Smith y Justin Bieber se besan y fans advierten a Hailey de su ‘bromance’ de años

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith is going viral for ‘showing love’ to Justin Bieber at Cochella.



On April 8, 2018, Jaden Smith announced that him and Tyler The Creator were boyfriends on stage at Camp Fog.



Fans thought it was a joke but On November 19, 2018,… pic.twitter.com/1uAPTsB720