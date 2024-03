De multimillonario a reo por 25 años: ¿Cómo cayó el imperio cripto de Sam Bankman-Fried?

Sam Bankman-Fried Appears In Court For New Charges Of Bribing Chinese Officials NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for a court appearance on March 30, 2023 in New York City. A revised indictment was filed in federal court accusing Bankman-Fried of paying a $40 million bribe to one or more Chinese government officials. He has already been charged with eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money-laundering offenses which include making illegal political contributions. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)