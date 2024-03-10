¿Dónde y a qué hora ver los premios Óscar 2024 en Ecuador?

La 96.ª edición de los Premios Óscar serán este domingo 10 de marzo la alfombra roja será a las 17:00 (hora de Ecuador) y la ceremonia a las19:00.
¿Dónde ver los Óscar 2024 en Ecuador?
Canales de transmisión:
- Televisión: TNT, TNT Series y Max
- Streaming: Sitio web oficial de los Oscar (https://www.oscars.org/).
- Redes sociales: Las redes sociales oficiales de los Oscar también transmitirán la ceremonia en vivo.
Regístrate en el sitio web oficial de los Oscar para ver, crea una cuenta para acceder a la transmisión en vivo y a contenido exclusivo.
Nominadas a Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatomía de una caída
- Barbie
- Los que se quedan
- Los asesinos de la luna
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Vidas pasadas
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor actriz principal
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Mejor película internacional
- “The Teachers’ Lounge”, Germany
- “Io Capitano”, Italia
- “Perfect Days”, Japón
- “La sociedad de la nieve”, España
- “The Zone of Interest”, Reino Unido
Mejor corto documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island In Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Mejor documental
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Mejor canción original
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”
Mejor película animada
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guion original
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Mejor director
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor fotografía
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor sonido
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor corto animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Mejor cortometraje
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Mejor banda sonora
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Mejor edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor maquillaje
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
La 96.ª edición de los Premios Oscar honrará a las mejores películas estrenadas en 2023. Este año, la categoría de Mejor Película Internacional ha experimentado un cambio de reglas. También se han implementado nuevas reglas de diversidad para la elegibilidad a los premios.