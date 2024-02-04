EN VIVO: ¿Dónde y a qué hora ver los premios Grammy 2024 en Ecuador?

La gala de premios Grammy que tendrán lugar en Los Ángeles este 4 de febrero. Los Grammy 2024 se emitirán a través de Paramount Plus con Trevor Noah como presentador por cuarto año consecutivo, en una edición en la que también destacan artistas como Taylor Swift o Lana del Rey.
La gala de los Grammy empieza a las17:00 hora de Ecuador hasta las 23:30. Se podrá ver por TNT y en el servicio streaming de HBO Max,
Me estoy preparando para los Grammy escuchando los nominados por mejor grabación del año 💘🎶 ¿Quién ganará? #GrammysHBOMax pic.twitter.com/7DmHdXxAuc— HBO Max Latinoamérica (@HBOMaxLA) January 31, 2024
Solána Imani Rowe, más conocida como SZA, está nominada en nueve categorías, entre ellas las más importantes del reputado encuentro musical como álbum del año, canción del año y grabación del año.
Los Grammy 2024 también contarán con las actuaciones de otras protagonistas de la noche como Olivia Rodrigo y Billie Eilish, quienes optan a seis premios respectivamente, así como Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Joni Mitchell y Billy Joel.
Grabación del año
- “Worship” - Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough” - boygenius
- “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama” - Victoria Monét
- “Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill” - SZA
Álbum del año
- “World Music Radio” - Jon Batiste
- “The Record” - boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation” - Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” - Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure” - Janelle Monáe
- “Guts” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights” - Taylor Swift
- “SOS” - SZA
Canción del año
- “A&W” - Lana Del Rey
- “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
- “Butterfly” - Jon Batiste
- “Dance the Night” - Dua Lipa
- “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus
- “Kill Bill” - SZA
- “Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Mejor artista nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red” - Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish
- “Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo
- “Thousand Miles” - Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace” - Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone” - Labrinth y Billie Eilish
- “Karma” - Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine” - SZA y Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor álbum pop
- “Chemistry” - Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation” - Miley Cyrus
- “Guts” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “(Subtract)” - Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights” - Taylor Swift
Mejor interpretación rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes” - Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song” - Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough” - boygenius
- “Rescued” - Foo Fighters
- “Lux Eterna” - Metallica
Mejor canción rock
- “Angry” - The Rolling Stones
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “Emotion Sickness” - Queens of the Stone Age
- “Not Strong Enough” - boygenius
- “Rescued” - Foo Fighters
Mejor álbum rock
- “But Here We Are” - Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher” - Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons” - Metallica
- “This Is Why” - Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…” - Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- “Belinda Says” - Alvvays
- “Body Paint” - Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It” - boygenius
- “A&W” - Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why” - Paramore
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- “The Car” - Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record” - boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” - Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island” - Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying” - PJ Harvey
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- “Summer Too Hot” - Chris Brown
- “Back to Love” - Robert Glasper featuring SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU” - de Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel” - de Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill” - SZA
Mejor canción R&B
- “Angel” - Halle
- “Back to Love” - Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU” - Coco Jones
- “On My Mama” - Victoria Monét
- “Snooze” - SZA
Mejor álbum R&B
- “Girls Night Out” - Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” - Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion” - Emily King
- “Jaguar II” - Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” - Summer Walker
Mejor interpretación de rap
- “The Hillbillies” - Baby Keem y Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter” - Black Thought
- “Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike, André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players” - Coi Leray
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World” - Burna Boy y 21 Savage
- “Attention” - Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U” - Drake y 21 Savage
- “All My Life” de Lil Durk y J. Cole
- “Low” de SZA
Mejor canción de rap
- “Attention” - Doja Cat
- “Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice y Aqua
- “Just Wanna Rock” - Lil Uzi Vert
- “Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike, André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
Mejor álbum de rap
- “Her Loss” - Drake & 21 Savage
- “Michael” - Killer Mike
- “Heroes & Villains” - Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III” - Nas
- “Utopia” - Travis Scott
Mejor álbum pop latino
- “La cuarta hoja” - Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1″ - AleMor
- “A ciegas” - Paula Arenas
- “La nieta” - de Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan” - Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1)” - Gaby Moreno
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- “Saturno” - Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana será bonito” - Karol G
- “Data” - Tainy
Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- “Martínez” - Cabra
- “Leche de tigre” - Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida cotidiana” - Juanes
- “De todas las flores”- Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223″ - Fito Páez
Mejor video musical
- “I’m Only Sleeping” - The Beatles
- “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
- “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish
- “Count Me Out” - Kendrick Lamar
- “Rush” - Troye Sivan