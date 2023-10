Apagar tu teléfono celular todas las noches puede salvarlo: conoce por qué es importante que hagas esto

Fully backuping up #Pinephone data is easier than iPhone and Android phones.

Install Tow-boot, reboot into USB Mass Stroage mode (blue LED). Then plug Pinehone into your PC. Run DD command on your PC.

`dd if=/dev/sdc of=/pinephonebackup.img`

DA-Lah, now you get the system image. pic.twitter.com/0xT38Xblmc