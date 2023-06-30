Hulu: Conoce los estrenos de la plataforma para julio

A la espera de que finalmente Hulu anuncie su fusión con Disney Plus, la plataforma sigue con su programación estelar que cada mes trae nuevos títulos.
Para este mes de julio, el contenido más llamativo de la competencia de Netflix es “The Jewel Thief”, un documental que expone la mentalidad de uno de los ladrones de joyas más importantes del mundo, Gerald Blanchard.
El 16 de julio, los usuarios podrán ver de primera mano, como trabajaba uno de los cerebros criminales más creativos, calculadores y consumados de la historia moderna.
Para muchos es ‘La Casa de Papel’ pero en la vida real.
A continuación conoce el resto de estrenos de Hulu para julio.
[Te recomendamos leer: Hulu anuncia tres nuevos documentales: conoce de qué se tratan]
Estrenos de Hulu en julio
1 de julio
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
- Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
- CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5
- Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
- Survivor: Complete Season 42
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Good Year | 2006
- Alien | 1979
- Alien 3 | 1992
- Alien Resurrection | 1997
- Aliens | 1986
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- All the Right Moves | 1983
- Bachelor Party | 1984
- Bandidas | 2006
- Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
- Bruno | 2009
- Burlesque | 2010
- Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
- Chloe | 2010
- City Of Joy | 1992
- Clive Barker’s The Plague | 2006
- Closer | 2004
- Cocktail | 1988
- The Covenant | 2006
- Cover Versions | 2018
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- Deja Vu | 2006
- The Descendants | 2011
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
- Dog Soldiers | 2002
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991
- Elysium | 2013
- Father of the Bride | 1991
- Father of the Bride II | 1995
- Flicka | 2006
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
- Fun With Dick and Jane | 2005
- Get Him to the Greek | 2010
- Gotti | 2018
- The Guardian | 2006
- The Guilty | 2018
- Here Comes The Boom | 2012
- High Heat | 2022
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
- The Hulk | 2003
- I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
- The Internship | 2013
- Joy Ride | 2001
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986
- Kick-Ass | 2010
- King Kong | 2005
- Lol | 2011
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Maudie | 2017
- Metro | 1997
- Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Our Idiot Brother | 2011
- Parental Guidance | 2011
- The Perfect Storm | 2000
- Queen of the Damned | 2002
- Real Steel | 2011
- Red Tails | 2012
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019
- See How They Run | 2022
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- Skyline | 2010
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Support the Girls | 2018
- Sweet Home Alabama | 2002
- Total Recall | 2012
- Un Padre No Tan Padre | 2017
- Villains | 2019
- The Walk | 2015
- What Happens in Vegas | 2008
- What’s Love Got To Do With It | 1993
- Whiplash | 2014
- Wild Things | 1998
2 de julio
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
- Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
- Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
- Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
- Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
- Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
- Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
- Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
- Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
- Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
- Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
- Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
- Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
- Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
- Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
- Shark Queens: Special Premiere
- Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
- Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
- Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
- Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
- Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
- When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
- When Sharks Attack...And Why: Complete Season 1
- World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere
- CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
6 de julio
- The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
- Night Train | 2023
- The Quiet Girl | 2022
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
- 12 Strong | 2018
- Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1
- The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
- Court Cam: Complete Season 4
- Pretty Problems | 2022
- Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
- What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
- A Little White Lie | 2023
- Vesper | 2022
- Black Death | 2010
15 de julio
- Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon | 2015
- Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game | 2022
- SAS: Red Notice | 2021
- The Two Faces Of January | 2014
- Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
- If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
- Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
- Day of the Dead | 1985
- Escaping My Stalker | 2020
- The Old Man | 2022
- Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
- The Ritual Killer | 2023
- Space Oddity | 2022
- Praise Petey: Series Premiere
- Futurama: Season 11 Premiere
- My Happy Ending | 2023
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
- Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
- In Viaggio | 2022
- Smoking Causes Coughing | 2022
- This Fool: Complete Season 2
- The Donor Party | 2023
- God’s Country | 2022
- The Lair | 2022
- Assassin | 2023
- Permanent | 2017
- Rio 2 | 2014