Conoce la lista completa de ganadores de anoche en los Grammys

Este pasado domingo se celebró la 65ª entrega de los premios Grammy, considerados como los premios más importantes de la música. La velada acogida en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles reunió no solo a las mayores estrellas del momento, sino que también ofreció un gran espectáculo, como ha sido costumbre.
Son un total de 91 categorías premiadas por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, abarcando casi una treintena de géneros musicales. La legendaria Beyoncé encabezó la lista con nueve menciones, seguida por el rapero Kendrick Lamar con ocho.
A continuación, te presentamos la lista de los ganadores de los Grammys 2023:
Grabación del año
- “I Still Have Faith In You”, ABBA
- “Freedom”, Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You”, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches”, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time”, Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- “Drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic
Canción del año
- “Bad Habits”, Ed Sheeran
- “A Beautiful Noise”, Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
- “drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Fight For You”, H.E.R.
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, Lil Nas X
- “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon”Right On Time”, Brandi Carlile
Álbum del Año
- “We Are”, Jon Batiste
- “Love For Sale”, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”, Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her (Deluxe)”, Doja Cat
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Back Of My Mind”, H.E.R.
- “Montero”, Lil Nas X
- “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Evermore”, Taylor Swift
- “Donda”, Kanye West
Mejor artista nuevo
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Mejo interpretación solista pop
- “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
- “Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
- “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
- “Positions,” Ariana Grande
- “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor dúo de pop o actuación grupal
- “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Lonely,” Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- “Butter,” BTS
- “Higher Power,” Coldplay
- “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
Mejor álbum de pop vocal tradicional
- “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “‘Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones
- “A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly
- “Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi
- “That’s Life,” Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Mejor álbum de pop vocal
- “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Positions”, Ariana Grande
- “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- “Vertigo,” Pablo Alborán
- “Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
- “Hecho A La Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona
- “Mis Manos,” Camilo
- “Mendó,” Alex Cuba
- “Revelación,” Selena Gomez
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- “Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro
- “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny GANADOR
- “Jose,” J Balvin
- “KG0516,” KAROL G
- “Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8,” Kali Uchis
Puedes ver la lista completa de ganadores en el sitio web de los Grammy.