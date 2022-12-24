Netflix: estos son los títulos que se retiran de la plataforma en enero

En el inicio de cada año dentro de Netflix, generalmente, lo que más se espera es conocer cuáles serán aquellos títulos que entrarán a la plataforma. Sin embargo, no siempre es así.
Así como se añaden nuevos títulos, también se retiran otros. Esto debido al cumplimiento de los acuerdos de distribución que tiene la compañía con los dueños de los derechos de cada película o serie.
A continuación conoce la lista de producciones que se retirarán de la plataforma en el mes de enero.
Películas y series que se retiran de Netflix en enero
1 de enero
- 17 Again (2009)
- 1BR (2019)
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- A Little Princess (1995)
- Above the Rim (1994)
- American Ultra (2015)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
- Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter (2021)
- Blood Diamond (2006)
- Blow (2001)
- Blue Jasmine (2013)
- Breaking the Bank (2014)
- Call Me by Your Name (2017)
- Captain Phillips (2013)
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Cells at Work! (Season 1)
- Charlie Says (2019)
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)
- Chocolat (2000)
- City Slickers (1991)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
- Contraband (2012)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
- Deliverance (1972)
- Delta Farce (2007)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- Doing Hard Time (2004)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Donnie Brasco (1997)
- Dreamer (2005)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Elysium (2013)
- Eraser (1996)
- Eve’s Apple (La manzana de Eva) (2017)
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
- Falls Around Her (2018)
- Final Score (2018)
- Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
- Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
- Girl, Interrupted (1999)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Half Girlfriend (2017)
- Half Past Dead (2002)
- Hampstead (2019)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Here Comes the Boom (2012)
- How Do You Know (2010)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
- Jack and Jill (2011)
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)
- John Q (2002)
- Just In Time (2020)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Lellobee City Farm (Season 1)
- Life as We Know It (2010)
- Linewatch (2008)
- Love & Basketball (2000)
- Mary Magdalene (2019)
- Megamind (2010)
- Men in Black (1997)
- Men in Black 3 (2012)
- Men in Black II (2002)
- Menace II Society (1993)
- Moneyball (2011)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
- National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
- Natural Born Killers (1994)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)
- Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)
- Ophelia (2018)
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Seasons 1-2)
- Pac’s Scary Halloween (2016)
- PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)
- Piranha (2010)
- Point Break (1991)
- Police Academy (1984)
- Quantum of Solace (2008)
- Rat Race (2001)
- Red Joan (2019)
- Riot (2015)
- Risky Business (1983)
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Rumor Has It… (2005)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day (2016)
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Shaun the Sheep (Seasons 4-5)
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
- Snatch (2000)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Star Trek (2009)
- State of Play (2009)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
- The Call (2013)
- The Devil’s Own (1997)
- The Dirty Dozen (1967)
- The Interpreter (2005)
- The Lake House (2006)
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)
- The Lucky One (2012)
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- The Paper (Seasons 1-2)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- This Is the End (2013)
- Timmy Time (Season 1)
- To Be of Service (2019)
- Training Day (2001)
- Udta Punjab (2016)
- Under Arrest (Seasons 1-8)
- Vampires (1998)
- Vegas Vacation (1997)
- Wanted (2008)
- When Harry Met Sally (1989)
- Yes Man (2008)
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
2 de enero
- Thieves of the Wood (Season 1)
- Blair Witch (2016)
- Bulletproof 2 (2020)
- Ratchet and Clank (2016)
- L.A.’s Finest (Seasons 1-2) – The Bad Boys TV spinoff starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.
- Mama’s Boy (2018)
11 de enero
- Back with the Ex (Season 1)
- Yummy Mummies (Season 1)
- Z Nation (Seasons 1-5)
- She’s Funny That Way (2014)