“Hizo un trabajo increíble”: Chris Hemsworth sobre el papel de su hija en ‘Thor: love and thunder’

#Spoilers

The acting in this film is top tier even you see Gorr's soft side & sympathize with him at different points

btw the little girl is India Rose Hemsworth right #ChristianBale #ThorLoveAndThunder #Gorr #MightyThor #NataliePortman #ChrisHemsworth #ThorLoverAndThunder pic.twitter.com/we9C5d9LyI