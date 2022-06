¿Karma? A Piqué no sólo le encontraron amante, sino también delitos por corrupción

Gerard Piqué BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Gerard Pique of Barcelona reacts after conceding their side's first goal scored by Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Muenchen at Camp Nou on September 14, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (David Ramos/Getty Images)