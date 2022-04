Confirman nueva fecha de estreno para Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero en Japón ¿Cuándo saldría en Latinoamérica?

[AnimeJapan2022]#DragonBallSuperSuperHero All Movie Characters, but with some differences:



- NEW Broly pose

- NO Chelye in the AnimeJapan poster

- Yajirobe & Karin's size DECREASED

- TALLER Dende

- Trunks now in Vegeta family



Thoughts on these changes? 🤔

(Pics via @pekindaq) pic.twitter.com/B3HWgCfHic