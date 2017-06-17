Instagram busca las fotos y videos más 'sorprendentes'

Weekend Hashtag Project: #WHPstandout This weekend, the goal is to create photos and videos that capture one or several surprising elements — like this image by Ali Kate Cherkis (@cherkis). Here are some tips to get you started: Look for unexpected additions to a scene. Is there a child’s face peeking out from behind the couch during a family photo shoot? An animal standing in an urban setting where there typically isn’t one? Let your mantra be, “One of these things is not like the others.” Glance at your surroundings. What immediately catches your eye? Let yourself be drawn naturally to colors, shapes and movements, and then work those into your photos, videos or Boomerangs. Think of someone in your life whose personality stands out from the crowd. How can you capture that spirit or ethos in a photograph? PROJECT RULES: Please add the #WHPstandout hashtag only to photos and videos taken over this weekend and only submit your own visuals to the project. If you include music in your video submissions, please only use music to which you own the rights. Any tagged photo or video taken over the weekend is eligible to be featured next week. Featured photo by @cherkis

