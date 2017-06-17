Instagram busca las fotos y videos más 'sorprendentes'
A través del hashtag #WHPstandout, Instagram quiere encontrar las fotos más extrañas de la red social.
Instagram ha inaugurado el proyecto que lleva por nombre “Weekend Hashtag Project” y la etiqueta que utiliza es #WHPstandout. La red social busca destacar las fotos y videos que se compongan de elementos sorprendentes o anormales.
“Este fin de semana, el objetivo es crear fotos y videos que capturen uno o varios elementos sorprendentes”, publicó Instagram en su cuenta oficial.
La foto que compartió Instagram en su cuenta, para ejemplificar la idea de #WHPstandout, es capturada por Ali Kate Cherkis. Muestra a una persona disfrazada de dinosaurio y montada en un monopatín.
“Déjate atraer naturalmente a los colores, las formas y los movimientos, y luego trabajarlos en tus fotos, videos o boomerangs”, dice Instagram. “Piense en alguien de su vida cuya personalidad destaca de la multitud, ¿cómo puedes capturar ese espíritu en una fotografía?”
De todos quienes compartan las fotos con el hashtag indicado, Instagram los promocionará en su cuenta oficial.
Fuente: El Comercio Perú