Ordenan pruebas masivas y suspenden todo en Wuhan por brote de COVID-19

/ WUHAN, CHINA - APRIL 03: (CHINA OUT)Firefighters prepare to conduct disinfection at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on April 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, conducted a disinfection on the local airport as operations will soon resume on April 8 when the city lifts its travel restrictions. (Photo by Getty Images)