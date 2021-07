Ya hay dos tratamientos recomendados para casos graves o críticos de COVID-19

/ TUNIS, TUNISIA - 2020/05/11: Medical workers from the Emergency Department of Charle Nicolle Hospital attend to a patient amid coronavirus crisis. Tunisia recorded zero cases on May 10, 2020 so there remains a total of 1,032 infected cases and 45 deaths and 700 recovered from covid-19 disease. (Photo by Jdidi Wassim/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)