COVID-19: Las vacunas de AstraZeneca y Pfizer reducen hasta un 80 % los contagios en Reino Unido

/ SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA - MAY 25: A Kashmir Nurse holds Vials of the Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine, the Indian-made version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are pictured during a vaccination campaign in a park on May 25, 2021 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. According to the health ministry data on Tuesday India reports 1,96,427 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's Covid tally to 2,69,48,874. With 3,511 deaths, India's death toll due to the virus stands at 3,07,231. Meanwhile, 2,40,54,861 people have recuperated from the disease. Active number of Covid cases in India is 25,86,782. Nearly 200 million vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)