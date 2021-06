Ecuador adquirirá 6 millones de vacunas CanSino, de una sola dosis, anuncia ministra de Salud

/ SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 23: An employee shows a vial of CoronaVac vaccine on the production line of CoronaVac, Sinovac Biontech's vaccine against COVID-19 at Butantan biomedical production center on April 23, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While Butantan Institute works on developing its own vaccines, continues to produce the Chinese CoronoVac developed in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biontech. Brazil already announced that due to lack of vaccines, will finish inoculating high risks groups by September and not by May as it had been announced. The Butantan Institute requested authorization to the Sanitary Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) to start clinical tests with Butanvac, a new vaccine against COVID-19 100% developed in Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)