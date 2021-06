Chile aprueba el uso de vacuna Pfizer para menores de entre 12 y 16 años

/ GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 08: Grace Thomson receives the coronavirus vaccine from Paula McMahon at the Louisa Jordan Hospital as the roll out begins on December 8, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. A batch of 65,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived in the country at the weekend, it will be offered to all those over the age of eighteen a total of about 4.4 million people in Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images)