Mrs. America: Vistiendo al feminismo de los años 70

View this post on Instagram

🖤honored to be portraying the iconic Gloria Steinem in Mrs America 🖤From the brilliant mind of Dahvi Waller with an insane cast led by Cate Blanchett🖤let’s give it up for these brilliant women of the 1970ies who fought for that 2nd wave🖤 so honored to be a part of retelling this historic movement🖤 also how about my wig 🖤 @mrsam_fxonhulu @fxnetworks @dahviwaller