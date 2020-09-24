Materiales naturales se convierten en increíble arte de aves

View this post on Instagram

Today's little visitors..🙏💚🌿 They lasted just moments before a huge downpour washed everything away to a puddle..🙏💚🌿 After they had gone, I sat in the rain a while, cross legged on the floor, mushroomed under a big umbrella and just breathed it all in. There is something truly magical about the smell of a freshly drenched woodland floor.