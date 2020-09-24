Materiales naturales se convierten en increíble arte de aves
La fotógrafa Hannah Bullen-Ryner es una prueba viviente de ello. Ella hace impresionantes retratos de aves con sólo ramitas, hojas, pétalos de flores y bayas
Cualquier material puede ser usado para hacer arte, siempre y cuando sea usado creativamente. Y la fotógrafa Hannah Bullen-Ryner es una prueba viviente de ello. Ella hace impresionantes retratos de aves con sólo ramitas, hojas, pétalos de flores y bayas que encuentra. Bullen-Ryner arregla cada una de las piezas para lograr el efecto necesario y crear imágenes coloridas.
View this post on Instagram
🙏💚🌿 #bird #birdlovers #birdartist #organicart #environmentalart #landart #landartist #earthart #earthartist #birdsofinstagram #ephemeral #artforthesoul #arttherapy #paganart #outdoorart #ecoart #naturalart #natureart #natureartwork #ephemeralart #mothernature #gaia #artistsofinstagram #artoftheday #artistry #botanicalartist #flowerartist #hannahbullenrynerart
"Estoy usando sólo materiales naturales que se encuentran localmente y sin fijaciones permanentes, cada pieza que formo está inspirada en las formas orgánicas del entorno natural que me rodea", dijo Hannah Bullen-Ryner, pintora y fotógrafa.
View this post on Instagram
Punk king of the Faeries. Nuff said! 😉🙏💚🌿 #bird #birdlovers #birdartist #organicart #environmentalart #landart #landartist #earthart #earthartist #birdsofinstagram #ephemeral #artforthesoul #arttherapy #paganart #outdoorart #ecoart #naturalart #natureart #natureartwork #ephemeralart #mothernature #gaia #artistsofinstagram #artoftheday #artistry #botanicalartist #flowerartist #hannahbullenrynerart
Arte efímero
Cada una de las piezas de Bullen-Ryner está compuesta de materiales y alimentos de origen local. Nada está pegado o atado, lo que significa que sus obras pueden durar sólo unos minutos antes de que las piezas empiecen a volar por el viento y desaparezcan. Sin embargo, las fotografías permanecen para siempre y pueden ser admiradas en su cuenta de Instagram llamada @hannahbullenrynerart.
View this post on Instagram
Today's little visitors..🙏💚🌿 They lasted just moments before a huge downpour washed everything away to a puddle..🙏💚🌿 After they had gone, I sat in the rain a while, cross legged on the floor, mushroomed under a big umbrella and just breathed it all in. There is something truly magical about the smell of a freshly drenched woodland floor.
6.5 mil
Las personas siguen a Hannah en Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Hummingbird, spotted in Hertfordshire, in an English woodland. 😉🙏💚🌿 #hummingbird #bird #birdlovers #birdartist #organicart #environmentalart #landart #landartist #earthart #earthartist #birdsofinstagram #ephemeral #artforthesoul #arttherapy #paganart #outdoorart #ecoart #naturalart #natureart #natureartwork #ephemeralart #mothernature #gaia #artistsofinstagram #artoftheday #artistry #botanicalartist #flowerartist #hannahbullenrynerart