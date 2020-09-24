Materiales naturales se convierten en increíble arte de aves

La fotógrafa Hannah Bullen-Ryner es una prueba viviente de ello. Ella hace impresionantes retratos de aves con sólo ramitas, hojas, pétalos de flores y bayas

Por Daniel Casillas

Cualquier material puede ser usado para hacer arte, siempre y cuando sea usado creativamente. Y la fotógrafa Hannah Bullen-Ryner es una prueba viviente de ello. Ella hace impresionantes retratos de aves con sólo ramitas, hojas, pétalos de flores y bayas que encuentra. Bullen-Ryner arregla cada una de las piezas para lograr el efecto necesario y crear imágenes coloridas.


"Estoy usando sólo materiales naturales que se encuentran localmente y sin fijaciones permanentes, cada pieza que formo está inspirada en las formas orgánicas del entorno natural que me rodea", dijo Hannah Bullen-Ryner, pintora y fotógrafa.

Arte efímero

Cada una de las piezas de Bullen-Ryner está compuesta de materiales y alimentos de origen local. Nada está pegado o atado, lo que significa que sus obras pueden durar sólo unos minutos antes de que las piezas empiecen a volar por el viento y desaparezcan. Sin embargo, las fotografías permanecen para siempre y pueden ser admiradas en su cuenta de Instagram llamada @hannahbullenrynerart.

 

6.5 mil
Las personas siguen a Hannah en Instagram.

 

