Si eres un "plant killer", estos portales te ayudarán para que no te vuelva a pasar

Do you see the heart? 💕 I do. I am always looking for hearts 💚- stones, leaves, clouds… my engagement ring is even heart- shaped. 💟 This Calathea roseopicta 'Rosy' is stunning. I did use a filter as it is a bit dark in the house today. (I usually don't use a filter so you can see what the plants really look like.) This is quite a pinkish/red though anyway. ❤ 🟢I find calatheas need a moderate amount of light. Mine are in an east 🌅 window and are doing great. I need to get a gallon of distilled water 💧 to water them with, though because I use my Detroit city water (which is great, in my opinion) but the chemicals do affect the tips and edges of the leaves. 🙁 *️⃣NOTE: The fluoride does not dissipate like chlorine by letting it sit overnight.*️⃣ My other plants don't seem to mind it at all. Calatheas do not like to dry out and will curl up quite fast, so keep them moist. They are a beautiful family of plants! Do you have any calatheas❓ Have a great Monday plant friends! 👍